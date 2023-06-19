StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 16,953 shares of company stock worth $71,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.