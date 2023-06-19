StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.
In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 16,953 shares of company stock worth $71,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
