Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $16.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,947,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 483,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 250,258 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,097,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 177,176 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKYA opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 92.02% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

