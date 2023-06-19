Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $86.43

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.4 %

POWI stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.17. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,201 shares of company stock worth $5,501,063 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

