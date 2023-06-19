Analysts Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target at $1.95

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

BRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). BRF had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BRF will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of BRF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 332,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

