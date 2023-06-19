Brokerages Set The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) PT at $91.67

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.47. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 51,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $3,832,623.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,063,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,120,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 51,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $3,832,623.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,063,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,120,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 301,554 shares of company stock worth $22,455,027. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

