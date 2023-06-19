Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) PT at $18.38

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock valued at $28,505,743. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 60,706 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 591,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 1,261,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,966,000 after purchasing an additional 697,906 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.