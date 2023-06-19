Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$8.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFW. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.0 %

CFW opened at C$4.13 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.70 and a one year high of C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.05. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of C$493.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.2974684 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

