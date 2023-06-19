Analysts Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target at $364.00

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $364.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDNNY shares. Handelsbanken raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

BDNNY opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.8424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 9.63%. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

