Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $149.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.60.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,707,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

