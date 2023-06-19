Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $27.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NKTX opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Nkarta has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.16.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

