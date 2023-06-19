National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $52.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 196,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.56%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

