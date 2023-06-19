National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $52.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
National Instruments stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.56%.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
