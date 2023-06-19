Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $26.28 Average PT from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.28.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.30. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

