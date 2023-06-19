Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $85.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.14.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

