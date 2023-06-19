Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,021,649 shares of company stock worth $123,046,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 291.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 77.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

