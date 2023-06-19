Insider Selling: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Sells £1,135,281.11 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.74), for a total value of £1,135,281.11 ($1,420,521.91).

On Tuesday, June 13th, Ryan Mangold acquired 107 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($187.44).

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.70) on Monday. FirstGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 89.55 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £956.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,945.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.79) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.33 ($1.88).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

