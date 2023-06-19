National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £296,361.90 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew acquired 28,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £296,361.90 ($370,823.20).

LON NG opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($13.13) on Monday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 844.29 ($10.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,437.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,114.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,064.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. This represents a yield of 3.3%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 7,534.25%.

NG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,080 ($13.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,116.67 ($13.97).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

