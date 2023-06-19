National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £296,361.90 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew acquired 28,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £296,361.90 ($370,823.20).
National Grid Trading Up 1.4 %
LON NG opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($13.13) on Monday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 844.29 ($10.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,437.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,114.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,064.74.
National Grid Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. This represents a yield of 3.3%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 7,534.25%.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
