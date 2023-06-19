Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WVVI opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

