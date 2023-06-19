BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £152.96 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 16 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 956 ($11.96) per share, with a total value of £152.96 ($191.39).

BAE Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 968.40 ($12.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,898.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 984.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 916.85. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 702.20 ($8.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,037 ($12.98).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.26) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.34) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,025.14 ($12.83).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

