Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Tim Lawlor Acquires 20 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Tim Lawlor acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £148.60 ($185.94).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 722.50 ($9.04) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 860.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 778.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 32 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,547.62%.

VTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 987 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.51) to GBX 871 ($10.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.07) to GBX 750 ($9.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 740 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 821.14 ($10.27).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

