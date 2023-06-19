Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Tim Lawlor Acquires 20 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Tim Lawlor acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £148.60 ($185.94).
Vistry Group Price Performance
Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 722.50 ($9.04) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 860.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 778.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.48.
Vistry Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 32 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,547.62%.
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
