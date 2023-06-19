Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 27.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 140,599 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.1% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 735,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

