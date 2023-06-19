EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Purchases £148.50 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($16.89) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($185.81).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Peter Southby sold 7,933 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($16.72), for a total value of £105,984.88 ($132,613.71).

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Southby purchased 10 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,552 ($19.42) per share, for a total transaction of £155.20 ($194.19).

EMIS opened at GBX 1,350 ($16.89) on Monday. EMIS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,918 ($24.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,712.17. The firm has a market cap of £854.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2,596.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $17.60. This represents a yield of 1.59%. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

