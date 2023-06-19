Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Friedman Industries stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

