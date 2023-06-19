Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

MXC opened at $12.22 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

