Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
MXC opened at $12.22 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
