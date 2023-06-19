StockNews.com Upgrades Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to “Hold”

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

