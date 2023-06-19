StockNews.com Upgrades Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to “Hold”

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Palatin Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.