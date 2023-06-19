StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

