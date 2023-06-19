StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.70 on Friday. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

