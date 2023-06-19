LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

