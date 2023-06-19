LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.