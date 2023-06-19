Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $2.25 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.48% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

