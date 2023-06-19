NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NBY stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
