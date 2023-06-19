NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.