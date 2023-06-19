Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

