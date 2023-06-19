Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Argo Group International by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 293,991 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.