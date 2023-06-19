ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
ChromaDex Price Performance
Shares of CDXC opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.
Institutional Trading of ChromaDex
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
