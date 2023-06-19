ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

