DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

XRAY stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

