StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Up 9.0 %
POLA stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polar Power (POLA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.