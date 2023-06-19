StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 9.0 %

POLA stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

