StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

