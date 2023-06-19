Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $65,750.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

