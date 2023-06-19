WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,001.29.
WPP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.