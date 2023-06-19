WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,001.29.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

