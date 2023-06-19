StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:COE opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.68. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

