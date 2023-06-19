Analysts Set Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Target Price at $9.48

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLAP shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $195.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.83. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terran Orbital will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

