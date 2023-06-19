Brokerages Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target at $112.20

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,717,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,377,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

