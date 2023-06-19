The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $16.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $380.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.09.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

