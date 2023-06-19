Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price at $14.00

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of ($0.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

