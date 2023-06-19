Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) PT at GBX 182.56

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.56 ($2.28).

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.13) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 166 ($2.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,320.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

