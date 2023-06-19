J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives $226.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.20.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JSAIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.74) to GBX 209 ($2.62) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
J Sainsbury Trading Down 0.8 %
JSAIY opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $14.63.
J Sainsbury Increases Dividend
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
