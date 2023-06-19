Analysts Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) PT at $40.61

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 0.8 %

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1861 per share. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Rating

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.