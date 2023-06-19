Brokerages Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target at $8.00

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get GoPro alerts:

Insider Activity at GoPro

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GoPro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

(Get Rating

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.