Brokerages Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target at $8.00

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
GPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at GoPro
In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro
GoPro Price Performance
NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.91.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
Featured Articles
