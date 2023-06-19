Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabre Price Performance

Sabre stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.81. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sabre by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Sabre by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sabre by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

