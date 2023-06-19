Brokerages Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target at $8.40

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several research firms have commented on PSNY. Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

