Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Update

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $221.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

