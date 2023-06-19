Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Up 7.5% in May

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

